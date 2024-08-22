22 August 2024

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

By UK Newsroom
22 August 2024

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC in a move that ends his time as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show.

The former England and Tottenham midfielder has been axed amid reports he was the subject of complaints over “inappropriate behaviour”.

“We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a BBC spokesperson said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news

Passenger arrested after leaving plane through emergency exit and walking along wing

world news

Mike Lynch confirmed among dead in yacht disaster as his daughter ‘remains missing’

news