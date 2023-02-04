Former Peterborough defender Jerome Binnom-Williams (left) equalised for Maidstone at Yeovil (Simon Cooper/Empics)
04 February 2023

Jerome Binnom-Williams nets late equaliser for Maidstone against Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
04 February 2023

Jerome Binnom-Williams headed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Maidstone snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Yeovil in the National League.

The Glovers looked to be on course for victory after coming from behind with a double from substitute Alex Fisher midway through the second half.

Maidstone had led at the interval with a strike from Sha’mar Lawson after 20 minutes.

Fisher began the fightback with a fine effort in the 67th minute and diverted in a Matthew Worthington cross three minutes later but Binnom-Williams had the final say as he latched onto a late free-kick.

