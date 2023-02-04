Jerome Binnom-Williams nets late equaliser for Maidstone against Yeovil
Jerome Binnom-Williams headed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Maidstone snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Yeovil in the National League.
The Glovers looked to be on course for victory after coming from behind with a double from substitute Alex Fisher midway through the second half.
Maidstone had led at the interval with a strike from Sha’mar Lawson after 20 minutes.
Fisher began the fightback with a fine effort in the 67th minute and diverted in a Matthew Worthington cross three minutes later but Binnom-Williams had the final say as he latched onto a late free-kick.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox