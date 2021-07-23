Jerry Yates commits to new three-year deal with Blackpool
Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has signed a new three-year contract with the club.
The 24-year-old, whose deal includes the option for a further 12 months, scored 23 goals in all competitions in his debut season for the Seasiders, helping them secure promotion to the Championship.
He was awarded the Player’s Player of the Season and PFA Player of the Season awards for his efforts.
Yates told the club website: “I’m delighted to be extending my stay here and really looking forward to the future.
“Last season was the highlight of my career so far. To gain promotion at Wembley, particularly given the tough start we had, was a fantastic achievement by everyone at the Club.
“For the owner and gaffer to show so much faith in me and offer me a new deal is a nice feeling. I’ll work to repay that faith on the pitch over the course of next season and beyond. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”