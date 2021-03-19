Jesse Lingard back available for West Ham against Arsenal

Jesse Lingard is set to return for the Hammers
Jesse Lingard is set to return for the Hammers (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:14pm, Fri 19 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham will welcome back Jesse Lingard for the visit of Arsenal.

Lingard, who was this week named in the England squad, was unable to face parent club Manchester United last weekend.

Pablo Fornals could miss out again while Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko are still recovering from injuries.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka faces a late fitness test ahead of the short trip across the capital.

The winger has a slight hamstring problem which could also force him to withdraw from the England squad.

Willian (calf) also missed Thursday’s Europa League loss to Olympiacos and could again be sidelined.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Lingard, Martin, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Alves, Noble, Lanzini, Odubeko, Trott.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

West Ham

Preview

PA