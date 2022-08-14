Jesse Marsch says Leeds are still plotting a move for another striker

Jesse Marsch admitted Leeds are still in the hunt for another striker after letting a two-goal lead slip at Southampton.

Rodrigo’s double put Leeds in control at the start of the second half but Saints fought back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Kyle Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Leeds, who lost Patrick Bamford to an abductor injury in the first half at St Mary’s Stadium, are short of options up front although Marsch is pleased with the signings already made by the club.

“I understand that transfers are always a lightning rod and people want to talk about this a lot,” Marsch said.

“The transfers have gotten us to where we’re at. We made them early. We brought in players that we think fit the way we want to play.

“We are playing quite well and now we’re just trying to be prudent with how we make our last decision.

“So a striker has always been in our mind but we’re doing it in a way that we think makes sense. We think it’s something that we need to continue to evaluate on – what kind of move we make.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with the response from his side after going two goals behind but admitted Saints have difficult league matches coming up.

They travel to Leicester next before hosting Manchester United and Chelsea at St Mary’s.

“How important it is in the second game and the first home game to get the first point because the longer you are losing at the beginning of the season, the harder it is,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We showed a reaction today, we took a point. I think in the end maybe three were possible, but we take it as an important one, not as a win but as an important point for us.

“We know that tough games are coming up and we have to go strong again.”