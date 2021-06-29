Jevani Brown arrival excites Exeter manager Matt Taylor
Exeter manager Matt Taylor believes the signing of striker Jevani Brown will give his side a different dimension up front.
The 26-year-old has become the club’s fourth signing of the summer following his release from Colchester, where he scored 11 goals in his first 16 matches of the last season.
“We’re really pleased to sign Jevani. He is a player we’d admired from afar and someone who has found form and a position and got a goals return as part of that at the start of last season,” Taylor told exetercityfc.co.uk.
“He is a player with a different dynamic to what we’ve had at the top of the pitch previously.
“He’s got pace, power and wants to stretch defenders. He can really affect the back line in different ways.
“He is someone we are looking to build a team around in terms of creating chances.”