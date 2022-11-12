Jevani Brown haunts former club Peterborough with late winner in Exeter comeback
Exeter staged a rousing late comeback to claim a narrow 3-2 League One victory over Peterborough at St James Park with Jevani Brown haunting his former club with an injury-time winner.
Exeter started well and Archie Collins forced a superb save from Lucas Bergstrom after 28 minutes, but from Brown’s resulting corner, Tim Dieng rose highest to glance the ball into the net and give Exeter the lead.
Peterborough missed a glorious chance to equalise when Jonson Clarke-Harris headed wide when unmarked six yards from goal, but he made no mistake moments later when Collins lost the ball as he fired the ball across goal and into the corner from 18 yards, five minutes before half-time.
Posh started well after the break with Ricky Jade-Jones twice going close and Clarke-Harris forced Jamal Blackman into another smart stop, but the goal the away side deserved came with eight minutes remaining as Ephron Mason-Clark smashed in a fine volley at the far post from Ben Thompson’s deep cross.
However, Exeter hit straight back when Jake Caprice’s cross was headed down by Josh Key and substitute Sam Nombe slammed the ball home from close range.
Then, in the first minute of stoppage time, Jay Stansfield sent Brown racing clear and he curled home a wonderful strike from 20 yards to complete a stunning comeback.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox