Jevani Brown has been charged with assault (Simon Galloway/PA)
06 February 2023

Jevani Brown won’t play for Exeter ‘until legal proceedings have been concluded’

By NewsChain Sport
06 February 2023

Exeter’s top scorer Jevani Brown will not play for the club pending the outcome of an assault charge.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the 28-year-old has been charged with assaulting a woman in Exeter city centre in the early hours of Thursday.

Brown, who has scored 14 goals for the Grecians so far this season, missed Saturday’s Sky Bet League One defeat at home to Charlton.

Exeter confirmed in a statement: “Exeter City Football Club is aware of the charge made against Jevani Brown. As this is a legal matter, we are unable to make any comment until legal proceedings have been concluded.

“He will not be selected to play during this period.”

