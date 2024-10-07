07 October 2024

Jhon Duran rewarded with new Aston Villa deal

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2024

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to West Ham in the summer, has agreed a deal which will keep him at Villa Park until 2030.

Duran has shone in a role as a super-sub for Villa this season, scoring four league goals off the bench as well as a sensational winner in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last week.

He also netted in his one start so far this campaign, a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at League One side Wycombe.

The Colombian joined Villa in January 2023 from MLS side Chicago Fire for £18million and scored five goals in 23 Premier League appearances last term.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Florida prepares for massive evacuation as hurricane approaches

news

Projectiles from Gaza trigger sirens in Tel Aviv on October 7 anniversary

world news

Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas October 7 attack

world news