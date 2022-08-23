23 August 2022

Jill Scott: The numbers behind her impressive career for club and country

By NewsChain Sport
23 August 2022

Jill Scott has followed England team-mate Ellen White in announcing her retirement from football.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the numbers during Scott’s successful career.

161 – caps for England, second only in the list to Fara Williams (172).

27 – goals she scored for the Lionesses, the last coming in a Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland.

35 – her age as she calls time on her career.

4 – clubs Scott represented during her career, with spells at Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

9 – major tournaments she represented England in, starting with the 2007 World Cup.

1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.

4 – Women’s FA Cup wins, three times with Manchester City and once with Everton.

Jill Scott (left), with the Women’s FA Cup (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA) (PA Archive)

2 – Olympic Games played at for Team GB, in London 2012 and eight years later at Tokyo.

1 – Women’s Super League title, with Manchester City in 2016.

5,815 – days between her England debut on August 30 2006 and her final appearance as a substitute in the Euros final on July 31 2022.

2020 – year she was awarded an MBE for services to women’s football.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ben Stokes documentary shows how close he came to quitting cricket

cricket

William and Kate’s move to new home branded a ‘disgraceful’ decision by campaign group Republic

world news

It's time for Ryan Giggs to 'pay the price', prosecutor tells assault trial

world news