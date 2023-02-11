Jim Bentley insists there is still life in Rochdale’s survival bid despite draw

Jim Bentley insists there’s still life in Rochdale’s bid for Football League safety – despite the disappointment of conceding late on in the 1-1 draw against Northampton.

Ian Henderson had fired the home side ahead after 52 minutes and Dale looked on course for their second win of 2023 – until Ben Fox smashed home a stunning leveller in the 88th minute.

It was a cruel blow for a bottom-of-the-table Dale side desperate for wins.

“It’s a point against one of the best teams in the league, but we’re very much disappointed,” said Bentley.” You are leading and the opposition have changed things, changed formation and played all their subs and we’d defended our goal really well and you are thinking ‘there isn’t much more they can do.’

“Apart from a couple of routine saves, Richard O’Donnell hadn’t had much to do, having said that he gained us a point when their lad went through one on one at the end.

“Naturally when you lose a goal lead so late in the game it’s always a killer, an absolute killer. The game makes you sick sometimes. We don’t half concede some screamers – their lad caught it sweet as a nut and it’s nestled right in the top corner. The game is cruel.

“If I look on the positive side, we asked loads of questions of the opposition, there were some really good signs from the new players we are working with and if we can perform like that consistently, we will start winning games.”

Henderson had gone closest to opening the scoring in the first half when he was inches from turning Danny Lloyd’s delivery home at the back post.

Fox and Sam Hoskins both had efforts on target, but the home side looked marginally stronger. And after the break they took charge with Lloyd and Scott Quigley both denied by goalkeeper Tom King before Henderson lofted home to break the deadlock on 52 minutes.

Quigley should have fired them two goals up but sent his shot wide when through on goal.

The Cobblers appeared to have run out of ideas when Fox smashed in a terrific finish two minutes from time.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “I’m glad to have gained a point. We knew the challenge here would be a tough one because Rochdale have been in every single game and we’ve set the expectation with our fans and with ourselves that we should come to places like this and win.

“We’ve said all along it’s really tough. Rochdale changed shape today with a deep block and tried to hit us on the break – it made it really difficult to break their backline and we weren’t bright enough to break the line. In the second half we came out and gave them a goal.

“We were indecisive in that moment and it cost us. We made changes and I thought the subs made a huge difference.”