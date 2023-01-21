Jim Bentley left deflated by Rochdale’s defeat at relegation rivals Hartlepool

Rochdale manager Jim Bentley cut a deflated figure after his side slumped to the foot of Sky Bet League Two.

After having two players sent off and losing 2-0 at Hartlepool, he admitted: “I feel embarrassed – this is the hardest job I’ve ever had. I feel sorry for the fans and I’m embarrassed clapping our supporters.”

Victory for Pools lifted them out of the drop zone as second-half goals from Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton and red cards for Dale’s Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Sam Graham compounded Bentley’s misery.

After Ebanks-Landell was red-carded for a high kick on Hamilton with the scoreline delicately poised at 0-0, the Dale boss said: “The sending-off changed the game 100 per cent. It’s hard 20 minutes after the game to do an interview and reflect.

“We were in decent form until last week and we should never lose last week’s game. We are making too many critical errors in games and don’t deserve to lose.

“We had a positive week, all gone well and we start well on the front foot. But Max Taylor free header, Devante Rodney free header, both should score. We were the better side at the break and should be in the lead.

“Then, when you speak about basics – that’s the game. Hard work, being disciplined. I felt it was more of a coming together but he should know better and he has held his hands up. He’s gone for the ball, but a poor error of judgement on the bounce means he has caught the lad.”

The red card came on 51 minutes and three minutes later Pools were ahead when Josh Umerah knocked into an empty net.

On 64 minutes, it was game over as Hamilton dived to head home after goalkeeper Jake Eastwood spilled a long-range shot.

Bentley added: “I worry about a lack of leadership. We go to 10 men, so we have to regroup and have a spell when we cave in. We are down to nine men and lose the game 2-0.”

Dale also had substitute Graham red-carded in the 90th minute after collecting two yellow cards.

Pools enjoyed a much-needed win to move out of the bottom two and, after a Boxing Day win over Dale, secured a quick six points from their relegation rivals.

Home boss Keith Curle said: “There was a real disappointment after losing at Gillingham last week and we had to lift players. It’s my job and the nature of the beast. I like winning games, seeing players perform and develop.

“We didn’t start with the tempo I wanted but we came in at half-time knowing we can improve.”