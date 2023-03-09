Jim Goodwin aiming to take advantage of break to stamp mark on Dundee United

Jim Goodwin aims to make good use of some extended time on the training pitch after a “whirlwind” start to life as Dundee United manager.

Goodwin has faced games against former club Aberdeen and Livingston in his first week in charge, gaining his first cinch Premiership point in West Lothian on Wednesday.

The Irishman now has until March 18 before facing another of his former clubs, St Mirren.

Goodwin, whose side are three points adrift at the foot of the table, told DUTV: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind last six or seven days for me and for the players, because we have been bombarding them with a hell of a lot of information in terms of what we are looking for from them.

“They have been very receptive, but this break now has come at the right time in terms of having a good 10 days with them to be able to spend as much time on the training pitch as possible to really bed down those principles we are looking for, and to work on the things we need to do a little bit better.

“There are always elements of that no matter what game you have played in. There were plenty of positives on Wednesday night, but there were things we can scrub up on and make sure we do those things better for the next game.”