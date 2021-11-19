19 November 2021

Jim Goodwin has options for St Mirren’s game with Livingston

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2021

Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren squad is in good order ahead of the game with Livingston, with some minor niggles having cleared up over the international break.

Matt Millar could be back in contention after missing the goalless draw at St Johnstone with a calf problem.

In addition, Ethan Erhahon, who was an unused substitute in Perth, has had time to allow the lingering effects of his hamstring issue to clear up.

Livingston have Ben Williamson and Ayo Obileye suspended for the trip to Paisley.

Livi have got several players back from injury though, with James Penrice and Craig Sibbald returning to training in the middle of the week.

Adam Lewis (foot) remains out, while Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

