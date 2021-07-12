Jim Goodwin: St Mirren plans ‘put in the bin’ after Dumbarton tie was called off

Jim Goodwin revealed his plans were “put in the bin” after St Mirren’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Dumbarton at the weekend was called off due to coronavirus issues at the Sons.

The Buddies were awarded a 3-0 win, as were Forfar and Stranraer after their matches against Ross County and Morton respectively were stricken by Covid-19 issues, with the Greenock club suspending the sale of tickets for Tuesday night’s game against East Kilbride while they discuss with the SPFL whether the game can go ahead.

Dumbarton’s official website confirmed that their match against Stenhousemuir on the same evening was going ahead.

Ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Championship side Dunfermline, who beat Partick Thistle 4-2 in their Group H opener on Saturday, Buddies boss Goodwin said: “Obviously we were all disappointed the game was off.

“I did say it was going to be a difficult season, it won’t be the first time and it probably won’t be the last time either.

“Obviously we hope the Dumbarton players are OK and I understand they are, I spoke to Stevie Farrell (Dumbarton manager) and I don’t think anyone has any serious symptoms.

“It is not ideal for both teams. But we have to deal with it. That’s the way it is.

“You work hard during pre-season and you look forward to competitive games and unfortunately to have that first game postponed was a bit of a nightmare.

“You need those competitive games to get the lads up to speed.

“It was my intention to start with a team against Dumbarton and then make a lot of changes for Tuesday’s game to give other players minutes and unfortunately that plan has been put in the bin.

“But we got good minutes into the legs on Saturday, we had an 11 v 11 amongst ourselves and we are fresh and ready to go tomorrow night against Dunfermline, who had a brilliant result themselves at the weekend.

“They are all tough games, there are no easy games in the League Cup and you have to plan and prepare properly and don’t underestimate the opposition.

“We will be favourites but we certainly won’t be underestimating Dunfermline, they have some very good players in their team and they had an excellent result against a good Partick team at the weekend.”

Hearts, who started their campaign with a 2-0 win at Peterhead at the weekend, host Cove Rangers on Tuesday night while Premiership rivals Dundee start with a home game against Brora Rangers.