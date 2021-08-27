Jim Goodwin to be back in the St Mirren technical area for St Johnstone clash

Jim Goodwin will be back in the St Mirren technical area for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Sunday.

The Buddies boss was absent from the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, after a period of self-isolation and communication by phone, Goodwin returns on Saturday to make the final preparations for the visit of the Perth side.

Assistant manager Lee Sharp said: “Jim is fine. I have spoken to him quite a few times this week and he is all good and looking forward to getting back in tomorrow.

“He is in good spirits and raring to go.

“He will be back in tomorrow to style the training and run through the final things that we need to run through for Sunday.”

Sharp revealed that Goodwin has had a pep talk with some of the players who were overwhelmed by Celtic last week, especially after St Mirren midfielder Alan Power was sent off in the 19th minute for a foul on Hoops hat-trick hero David Turnbull.

He said: “Jim spoke to a lot of the boys individually and it was the same as when we spoke to them after the game.

“It was a case of, ‘It’s done now, let’s move on and focus on the next game’.

“It was a hard game, especially going down to 10 men so early on.

“The boys worked extremely hard and we were all disappointed at the end result but it is one you put to bed and move on and focus on the next game.

“Everybody was upbeat when they returned on Tuesday, the mood was very good and training has been excellent this week.”