Jim Goodwin unhappy with Adama Sidibeh as Dundee United beat 10-man St Johnstone

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was delighted to secure a 2-0 William Hill Premiership win against St Johnstone but was raging over Adama Sidibeh.

The Terrors netted through Luca Stephenson after 54 minutes and a Jack Sanders own goal a minute before time.

In between those goals, Saints were reduced to 10 men when Sidibeh received his marching orders for a second yellow and was then shown another straight red after a coming together with Kevin Holt.

However, Goodwin felt the striker should have been sent off for an earlier challenge on keeper Jack Walton that led to both players needing lengthy treatment.

Goodwin said: “It was ridiculous, really dangerous from the St Johnstone player.

“He had one in the first half when Jack was coming to collect an easy ball and he pushed Declan Gallagher into Jack.

“In the second half he caused another unnecessary collision and was lucky to not get a second yellow for that because it was dangerous.

“I didn’t think he had any chance of getting on the ball. Jack Walton was always favourite and it was fortunate they didn’t clash heads. It could have been a lot more serious.”

Saints boss Craig Levein insisted there was little between the sides but Andre Raymond’s first-half miss and Sibideh’s dismissal were the big turning points.

He said: “I felt today it was two teams who are closely matched and whoever got the first goal, it would be difficult to claw back. That proved to be the case.

“Losing the second goal and Adama being sent off didn’t help.

“We played well in decent spells, created chances which we really needed to take. There was very little between the teams, we had a few chances we could have taken.

“Andre has been terrific for us and was again today, so I was disappointed for him.”

Levein admitted he was not sure exactly what happened when Sidibeh received his marching orders but he feared he could be facing a lengthy suspension.

He added: “I need to have a look at it and work out exactly what’s gone on.

“Someone downstairs said he got two yellows and a red, but I don’t know about that yet and will need to establish what’s happened.

“If that’s the case he’s silly, he’s probably got himself a three or four-game suspension.

“I don’t know exactly what the total of cards he got was yet, we’ll have to find that out.”