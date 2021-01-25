Jim Goodwin urges St Mirren to bounce back from Betfred Cup disappointment

Jim Goodwin on the touchline
Jim Goodwin on the touchline (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:15pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has urged his players to get over their Hampden blow and push for the top six.

Saints have a swift chance to bounce back from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Livingston in the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

The Paisley side can move within two points of sixth-placed Dundee United – with three games in hand – when they travel to Tannadice for a Scottish Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

Goodwin said: “As a club we want to go far in cup competitions all the time but the league is our bread and butter. That is the most important thing every season before a ball is kicked.

“We want to become a top-half team, and we are in and around that area of the table at the moment, but there’s a hell of a lot of football to be played.

“The guys need to pick themselves up because we have a huge game on Wednesday and the league campaign now is where all of our efforts and all of our focus go.”

