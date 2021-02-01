Jim Goodwin will continue to rotate after defying critics with win at Celtic

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin admits he took extra pleasure from their Celtic Park victory after some people questioned his team selection.

Goodwin has pledged to utilise his full squad as they embark on a programme of eight matches in 25 days this month.

The Irishman made four changes following last Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice and was thoroughly vindicated as the club secured their first win at Celtic Park for 31 years.

The 2-1 win put Saints into sixth place in the Scottish Premiership with up to three games in hand on the other teams. They begin a February programme at home to Hibernian on Tuesday that will see them play seven games at their own stadium.

“The boys love playing here at the stadium,” Goodwin said. “It is a busy month. We have played a lot of football of late and it is getting busier and busier as the weeks go on. We have got a good enough squad, I think, to cope with it.

“We made changes from the winning team on Saturday. A lot of people were scratching their heads and wondering why we were doing that but, as manager, it’s my job to protect the players as best as I can, to try and avoid injuries.

“At this moment in time it’s impossible for the same 11 to play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Wednesday. Nowadays there is far too much scientific evidence to back up the fact that you run the risk of injuries if you do that.

“The great thing for me is whoever comes in knows exactly what is asked of them. I have good quality players in the squad.

“The Livingston game on the Sunday was emotionally draining, then away at Tannadice is always quite physically demanding, running up that hill at times can be very difficult.

“So that’s why I made the decisions on Saturday. One or two were saying we were throwing the towel in before a ball was kicked, so it was nice to ram it down those throats.

“We will change the squad as often as I feel is necessary and I will be supported by the sports science team and medical team.

“They give me all the data and if one or two players are looking like they are on the verge of injury then I’ve got to make that decision to rest them and I will never regret doing it, regardless of what anyone else thinks.”