Jim McNulty takes on coaching duties as part of new Rochdale deal

Jim McNulty has continued his association with Rochdale by signing a new one-year deal.

The 36-year-old defender has spent six seasons with Dale, making over 200 appearances.

McNulty, who has also taken on a coaching role at the club, told Rochdale’s official website: “I feel very fortunate to have been given this opportunity.

“A lot of players at my point may exit the game at this stage or even before now and then look for a position within a coaching structure somewhere, or they go down a different route totally.

“It’s definitely a transition type role for me, where I’m getting experience on the coaching and mentoring side of things with the coaching staff.

“I know a lot of forward-thinking clubs within the game are doing it now. They’re bringing a player-coach on board to integrate Under-23 teams into the first team.

“But I’m still getting to do what I came into the game to do 19 years ago, to play and hopefully get over the line on a Saturday, to still get that winning feeling.

“I’ll still be training as a player every day and still competitively pushing for a place in the team. There is still very much a playing side to my contract.

“I’m looking to support all of the players and using my experience to help them understand as quickly as possible what the manager and staff want.”