22 April 2023

Jim O’Brien hits hat-trick as Notts County claim big win at Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
Jim O’Brien scored a hat-trick as Notts County survived a late fightback to win 5-2 at relegated Maidstone.

With Vanarama National League leaders Wrexham facing Boreham Wood in the late game, second-placed County made sure they kept the pressure on.

Cedwyn Scott gave the visitors the perfect start when he opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a shot from inside the box and O’Brien doubled the lead 10 minutes later when Jodi Jones’ cross fell for him.

The lively Jones then had a go himself late in the first half with a shot that Yusuf Mersin did well to save and the home keeper was busy after the break as the Magpies pushed for a third.

It arrived when O’Brien followed up after Frank Vincent’s 60th-minute effort came back off the frame of the goal before Roarie Deacon pulled one back and George Fowler’s back-post finish set up a frantic finale.

Ruben Rodrigues settled any nerves when he powered home a free-kick with seven minutes left and O’Brien completed his treble with a penalty.

