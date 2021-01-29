Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink brings Jonny Smith to Burton
Burton have signed winger Jonny Smith from Bristol City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Smith joined City in 2016 but did not make a first-team appearance for the Robins and was sent out on a series of loans, most recently to Swindon, from where he was recalled on Friday.
The 23-year-old has now left City permanently and the move reunites him with assistant Burton boss Dino Maamria, whom he played under at Oldham last season.
Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website: “We’re very happy with the signing of Jonny Smith. He will offer us something that we don’t already have in the house.
“He’s a left-footed winger, who can get past someone, is a good crosser of the ball, and is good in one-versus-one situations. We’re glad he’s chosen us as a club and we believe that he has a bright future ahead.”
Smith, who scored twice for Swindon, added: “It feels great to be here, it’s a fantastic club. Goals are a big part of my game and I want to score them for Burton Albion now.”