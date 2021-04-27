Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink happy with ‘decent performance’ as Burton beat Fleetwood

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was happy with a “decent performance” as his side racked up five goals against Fleetwood, with the visitors scoring twice in the second half of a seven-goal thriller.

Albion were two ahead at the break through Lucas Akins and a Joe Powell free-kick before Sam Finley halved the arrears with a fine counter-attacking goal after the break.

Burton surged back into a 4-1 lead courtesy of Tom Hamer and substitute Kane Hemmings before Jordan Rossiter and Hemmings traded stoppage-time finishes in a frenetic end to the game.

“It was a decent performance,” acknowledged Hasselbaink. “At times we played really well. Some really good football.

“We closed them down when we needed to and when we had to play football and pass the ball we did that. Lucas did a really good job up front and it looked very good.

“The first goal was special because it was on Lucas’ left foot and it was in the top corner. We looked at nicking it off them in open play and we did that so that goal, we worked on it and it’s always nice to see that come off.

“Goals change matches but at times I thought we were really good, especially in the first half.

“I didn’t like the start of the second half. Their change of shape gave us a bit of a problem and we had to go more attacking too and it came off with Kane getting two goals and his first goal was very special and determined and I like that.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson felt the scoreline was harsh on his side but credited Burton whilst bemoaning his team’s defending during a dominant spell in the second half.

“Give them credit,” he said. “They were very ruthless and scored some very good goals.

“We started the game on the front foot and we knew they were going to be direct and we had to match their energy and win the second balls.

“The first one comes from our throw-in. They intercept a pass and it falls to Akins and he hits it from 25 yards into the top corner and then we concede a free-kick and their lad probably couldn’t have hit it in a better position.

“I don’t think we did a great deal wrong first half. Second half we changed the shape and went 3-4-1-2 to ask a few more questions and I thought we played well.

“We passed it well and got a really good goal and we were totally dominant. But when you are dominant you have to make sure you keep the back door shut and then 3-1 knocks the wind out of our sails.

“5-2 looks like we have been on the wrong end of a real doing but we certainly haven’t been.”