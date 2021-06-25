Jimmy Keohane signs new two-year deal with Rochdale
14:28pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Jimmy Keohane has signed a new two-year deal with Rochdale
The 30-year-old has made 96 appearances for Dale, including 50 last season as they were relegated to Sky Bet League Two.
He told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get it sorted and I’m really looking forward to the next two years at Rochdale.
“Towards the end of the season we picked up a lot of points against some very good teams and keeping quite a few players from that squad will be integral going forward.”