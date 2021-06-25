Jimmy Keohane signs new two-year deal with Rochdale

Rochdale’s Jimmy Keohane has signed a new two-year deal at Spotland (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:28pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jimmy Keohane has signed a new two-year deal with Rochdale

The 30-year-old has made 96 appearances for Dale, including 50 last season as they were relegated to Sky Bet League Two.

He told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get it sorted and I’m really looking forward to the next two years at Rochdale.

“Towards the end of the season we picked up a lot of points against some very good teams and keeping quite a few players from that squad will be integral going forward.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rochdale

PA