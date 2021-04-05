Jimmy Knowles hat-trick helps Notts County to Woking win

Notts County defender Mark Ellis opened the scoring against Woking
By NewsChain Sport
17:26pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
Jimmy Knowles hit a hat-trick as Notts County boosted their promotion aspirations by coming from behind to win 4-2 at lowly Woking in the National League.

The on-loan Mansfield forward ended a goal drought stretching back to November in style by scoring three times in the space of 20 second-half minutes to keep fourth-placed County firmly in the play-off picture.

Woking had led 2-1 at the interval courtesy of Max Kretzschmar’s penalty following Jordan Barnett’s foul on Moussa Diarra and a close-range finish from Sam Ashford.

Magpies defender Mark Ellis, who claimed the winner against Wrexham on Good Friday, had earlier smashed the visitors into a 20th-minute lead at Kingfield Stadium.

