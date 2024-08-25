Jimmy Thelin pleased with Aberdeen’s growing relationship with fans

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is pleased with the growing bond between his players and the Pittodrie crowd as they made it three William Hill Premiership wins from three with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Kilmarnock.

Pape Habib Gueye scored two near-identical headers either side of Killie captain Brad Lyons’ red card, upgraded from an initial yellow following a VAR review.

And Thelin said: “I’m happy with the performance. We had a good first half and attacked in different ways. The momentum changed throughout the game, but I like the team spirit with everyone working for each other.

“There’s an extra touch at Pittodrie with the fans’ backing, so I’m happy with how the atmosphere is growing and everybody understands they have to work together to help Aberdeen grow.

“Pape is good in the air. Today how he scored was good timing – even if you’re big you have to be there, read the game and be in the right position, and he’s really clever there.

“Everybody has started from zero and I’m happy with how they are growing and contributing towards the team.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes felt VAR’s intervention in Lyons’ dismissal was unnecessary, but admitted his side’s defensive errors meant Aberdeen deserved the three points.

“I think the referee got it right initially,” he said.

“I thought it was a yellow card, but you’re always fearful because obviously I’m a good bit away from it. Having seen it again, I think Brad’s mistimed it and I don’t think it’s off the ground and the contact with the player is inside his thigh.

“Aberdeen scored when they were the better team, and I think the red card did have an impact, but allowing two free headers in our six-yard box deserves to be punished.

“We have to look at our own part in that. The last three weeks after European games we’ve had men sent off.”