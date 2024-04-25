Jo Potter impressed by Rangers progress ahead of Women’s Scottish Cup semi-final

Rangers boss Jo Potter has revealed her long-term ambitions as she looks to make another mark on the domestic scene this season.

Potter’s side already have the Sky Sports Cup in the trophy room and with five Scottish Women’s Premier League fixtures remaining they are within two points of leaders Celtic, whom they play in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

That match is a repeat of last year’s final, which Celtic won 2-0, and the winners will face either Spartans or Hearts.

Speaking at the national stadium, the former England international – who took over as Gers boss last June – assessed her first season so far with an eye to the future.

“I really wanted to build something this year and we have made a real emphasis on working towards something and we won’t change for who we are playing,” she said.

“I think that mentality has really worked with the players in terms of their consistency

“They know that we want to win this league, we want to win every single trophy that we go into, but we also want to be dominant in Europe as well.

“We want to make sure that we are qualifying for Champions League year-in, year-out, not one year then not the next. We want to be consistently good.

“So we need to look towards that and we need to aim high and we need to make sure that we deliver every week to do that.

“We have been very good. I have been surprised by how consistent we have been.

“You are always going to have dips but we have to deal with that and make sure we get over it very quickly.

“We will never be perfect, I don’t expect anyone to be perfect. The staff and players are certainly not but we always want better.”

Elena Sadiku, who took over as head coach of Celtic in January, expects that there will be little between the sides at the weekend.

The Swedish boss said: “We know that Rangers are a great team. We are a great team.

“So it is going to be tight. It is going to be good and that’s what we look forward to. We need to perform at our best to make the final.

“I believe in my players, I trust my players.

“I am very calm before every game because I am so confident in the players that they have the skills, they have the mindset, they have everything they need to perform as a team and so far it has been good with results as well.”