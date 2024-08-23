Joao Felix is a player that is going to help us – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Joao Felix could make his second Chelsea debut against Wolves on Sunday as head coach Enzo Maresca tipped the returning forward to be a standout addition amongst a glut of new faces at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old rejoined the Blues permanently from Atletico Madrid this week having spent six months on loan during the 2022-23 season – the 10th acquisition of a summer transfer window which has seen the London club spend more than £200million.

They have faced external criticism for a transfer policy that has seen the first-team squad swell to more than 40 players, with Maresca having told a number of senior names – including England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell – that they have no future under him.

But the Italian said Felix, who was introduced to fans on the pitch before Thursday’s 2-0 Conference League win over Servette, has the flexibility to play a critical role.

“If he is available then for sure he has a chance to play (against Wolves),” said Maresca.

“In terms of knowing the way we want to play, he’s probably not ready yet. In terms of physicality, though, I think he’s ready.

“He’s a nine, he can drop and give us an extra man. He can play as an attacking midfielder. If we need he can play on the outside. He’s a player that is going to help us.”

Felix played 20 times for Chelsea between February and May 2023 during what was a hugely underwhelming period for the team.

It was an inconsistent spell individually for the Portugal international, though there were flashes of brilliance and fine displays, most notably in the team’s 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

He was sent off on his first debut for the club against Fulham and subsequently missed three matches of his loan spell.

“He’s mature enough to understand what he has to do and to learn from his mistakes,” Maresca added.

The manager would not rule out the club re-entering the transfer market for a striker should the opportunity arise, with Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja amongst the group the club are trying to sell.

“If we have a chance to bring in a nine that can help us and make the difference then we’re going to try,” he said. “Otherwise, we are OK.”

There has been an almost complete turnover of playing staff in the two years since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital bought the club, with more than £1.2billion spent to bring in an entirely new squad.

Six summer signings made their full debuts during Thursday’s Conference League play-off win as Maresca made nine changes to the team that was beaten by Manchester City on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Having slimmed down the first-team group to around 20 players that he intends to work with this season – with the rest training separately and having been told they can leave – Maresca said his preferred first XI will entirely depend on performances in training.

“I judge the first XI on how they work every day,” he said. “For all of them, if they are bad in training, they don’t train with intensity, they are not going to play.

“Chelsea is a demanding club, you need to work hard for your place. If you think I’m going to give you a chance without working hard, forget about that.”