Joao Felix returns to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on seven-year contract

Chelsea have signed Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year contract, 15 months after he last played for the club on loan.

The 24-year-old Portugal forward joins for a reported £36million in a deal that helped facilitate Conor Gallagher’s move in the opposite direction, which was also confirmed on Wednesday.

Felix made 20 appearances in all competitions during a six-month spell with the London outfit in the second half of the 2022-23 season, scoring four times in what was generally considered to be an underwhelming spell for both the player and the club.

He spent last term on loan at Barcelona, scoring 10 times in 44 games for the Catalan side.

Felix told Chelsea’s website: “It’s a chance for me to find a home.

“After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There is no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine.

“It was a little bit of a lot of things that made me want to come back: the project, the club, the league, the fans, the time I spent here that I loved. I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I’m really happy to be back.”

He added: “I’ve developed as a player in a lot of ways: the perception of the game, and the spaces the ball can arrive easily where I can make more impact. I try to figure it out by watching some videos of me of my games.

This year is going to be a good year, because now I am permanently at home, and I can enjoy home

“I’ve kind of changed since I was last here. I’m 24 now. I’ll be 25 in November. I feel like I grew up as a player. That’s normal with age. I’m more prepared for the Premier League.

“I feel like my best years are ahead of me. I have no doubt about that. The best years are still to come. And this year is going to be a good year, because now I am permanently at home, and I can enjoy home.”

Chelsea had looked set to sign Atletico striker Samu Omorodion until contract negotiations stalled and the move fell through earlier this month.

That had the knock-on effect of derailing Gallagher’s move to the Spanish capital, but after a deal was struck for Felix to return to Stamford Bridge, the Blues academy graduate was able to end his limbo and depart having fallen out of favour at the club.

Gallagher had been a regular in the Chelsea side over the past two seasons after loan spells at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

The 24-year-old made 95 appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, and also captained the side on a number of occasions last season.

He was also part of the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2024 this summer.

Gallagher posted on Instagram: “To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It’s been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions.

“I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed meant the world to me.

“Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge.”