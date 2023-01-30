Joao Gomes has joined Wolves (PA)
30 January 2023

Joao Gomes joins Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2023

Wolves have completed the signing of midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old joins Wolves despite interest from Lyon and is the sixth signing Julen Lopetegui has made in the January transfer window. The move is subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Gomes appeared in 41 games for the Brazil club last season and adds further depth to a talented midfield featuring the likes of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves.

The signing will be a boost to a Wolves side who sit in 17th place in the Premier League.

Originating from Rio De Janeiro, Gomes joins a side with a host of Portuguese speakers. He was developed through Flamengo’s academy and was a regular feature in their first team, which lifted the Copa Libertadores in November.

Gomes was in Brazil’s 55 man pre-list for the World Cup in Qatar and has been called up once to the Under-20 squad. Lopetegui’s side are next in action at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news

Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak after ‘serious breach’ of Ministerial Code

news