‘Job done’ for Burton against FA Cup minnows Needham Market

Dino Maamria called it “job done” after his Burton side avoided an FA Cup giant-killing.

Goals from Deji Oshilaja and Joe Powell saw off Southern League Premier Division side Needham Market 2-0 to book a place in the second round.

The Brewers boss had to wait for Powell to fire home with the last kick of the game to be sure of Albion’s safe passage after Oshilaja had scored in the first half.

He said: “Job done. I think that is the most important thing. We all spoke about being in the hat at five o’clock and we are.

“I don’t think we were clinical today. We spoke in the week about how we would have chances and we would need to be clinical. First half we had some real open goal chances and we could have killed off the game but we didn’t.

“Credit to them. They came with a game plan to slow the game down and stay in the game for as long as possible and throw the kitchen sink at it towards the end but in terms of our own performance we have to do better than that.

“We scored two goals and we kept a clean sheet but our performance levels need to be much better than that. Overall we were comfortable but the only disappointing thing is that we weren’t clinical.”

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knew his side faced a tough game against opposition four leagues higher but was full of praise for his side.

“I am so proud,” he said.

“It was always going to be tough coming here. They are a big strong side and it was tough in the first half. The goal I am disappointed with, but it happened and the lads showed great fight.

“We adjusted things a little bit at half-time and we spoke about being braver, more on the front foot and more aggressive and I thought we were brilliant in the second half.

“I thought the headlines were going to be written when the ball fell to Jake Dye late on, but they got in a great block and at the end there are a few heavy legs and Burton managed to break out and the second goal kills you. It doesn’t sound as good at 2-0 but I can’t be any prouder of the lads. They were magnificent.”

The Suffolk side were in the competition proper for the first time in their history and the manager hoped it acted as an inspiration for more in the future.

He added: “You just need something to fall for you in the FA Cup and it wasn’t to be for us but I am hoping it makes the lads hungry for more. It has been a great experience and we want more of it.”