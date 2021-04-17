Jobi McAnuff stresses the importance of three points as Orient defeat Barrow

Jobi McAnuff stressed how vital the victory was as his Leyton Orient side overcame Barrow 2-0 at home.

The O’s, who have only lost two of their 15 matches under interim manager McAnuff, moved to within one point of a play-off place thanks to second-half goals by Dan Happe and Dan Kemp.

“It was a very important win for us today,” he insisted.

“Particularly after Tuesday night’s draw at Harrogate where we twice had the lead and let it slip but the message we gave was that we have to move on quickly.

“I felt the first half we were a little slow in our build-up but second half we got the goals which I felt we deserved.

“The clean sheet is important to us. We want to play good football but we have to make sure we stop them at the other end and we have done that well again which gives us a great platform to win games of football.

“I was really pleased for Dan Kemp. He has brought a real energy to our play, he is so dynamic has played in multiple positions. I spoke to him before the game to tell him to play free, make things happen and he did so.

“I will be honest, we are talking about the job but my focus now is about getting the wins we need to get to where we want to be.”

Defeat for Barrow, who had picked up 20 points from their last 10 games going into the match, left them two places and eight points clear of the drop zone

Bluebirds caretaker manager Rob Kelly, said, “Yes, it was frustrating and disappointing. I don’t think there was any lack of endeavour or effort.

“It was a tight game when the first goal was always going to be important. We had an opportunity but we didn’t take it, they had an opportunity and took it. That’s the sum total of it really.

“I thought we huffed and puffed and there was no lack of will, we just didn’t have enough today.

“The first goal is often key at this level and it gave them that lift but I never thought that our heads dropped. We’ve had a lot of games but then, so has everybody else. We just didn’t seem to have that zip today

“Recently we have picked up points from losing positions which is really important if you are going to get out of the trouble we are in.

“We don’t want to mope around and dwell on it too long. We’ll have to take it on the chin and move on.”