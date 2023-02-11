Jody Morris blames unforced errors for Swindon’s home defeat by Doncaster

Jody Morris thought his Swindon side were their own worst enemies as they lost 2-0 at home against Doncaster.

Luke Molyneux scored twice in three minutes to fire the visitors to victory at the County Ground.

Manager Morris said: “I felt like we were trying to do the right things, but when we looked like we might start to get in a rhythm, I felt there were unforced errors happening far too often.

“That meant we couldn’t get up the pitch, because when we get further up the pitch there was a miscontrol, or a poor pass and we couldn’t get up the pitch.

“We mixed our game up better in the second half and we looked a better team, but when you are on top you have to capitalise.

“Then they don’t have to work very hard to go up our end and get a shot off, when we are having to work so much harder to get up their end.”

Doncaster created the game’s first chance when Molyneux latched onto a loose ball after 17 minutes and stood a cross up for Kyle Hurst.

Hurst headed back across goal and Sol Brynn had to push the ball away to safety.

Jonny Williams was in space 35 yards from goal and decided to try his luck and his effort was headed for the top corner before Jonathan Mitchell tipped it around a post.

Swindon came close to taking a spectacular lead in first-half stoppage time as Jake Cain whipped a free-kick from the corner of the box that smacked against the crossbar.

Molyneux was Doncaster’s main threat and got his goal after 71 minutes when he was allowed space on the right side of the box and beat Brynn at his near post.

Two minutes later Molyneux received a pull-back from James Maxwell on the left side of the area and stroked it low into the corner with a first-time effort.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “I felt we controlled a lot of the game although didn’t have a lot of the ball. But I think the ball that Swindon had I think we controlled where we wanted them to put the ball and yeah, that’s down to a collective effort.

“Luke Molyneux fully deserved the two goals. I thought it was excellent movement from George Miller in the back of the defender.

“And he took his time and then he played a pass which just told Luke to hit it. We speak about that a lot too, weighted passes for people to arrive and finish things first time. That’s exactly what happened.

“Really, we just need to be consistent with our performances. We speak about belief and togetherness, first and foremost, and trying to win the fundamental things first, to allow us then to play our game of football and we’re just looking for that and consistency and hopefully we can gain a lot of confidence from last two games.”