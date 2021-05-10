Joe Edwards one of five to be offered new contract by Plymouth
12:30pm, Mon 10 May 2021
Joe Edwards is one of five players to be offered a new deal by Plymouth
Skipper Edwards, Argyle’s player of the season, midfield duo Danny Mayor and Conor Grant and youngsters Ollie Tomlinson and Ryan Law are all mulling over new contracts.
Goalkeeper Luke McCormick has been offered a new, as yet unspecified, role at the club, but Will Aimson, Byron Moore, Scott Wootton and Frank Nouble are four of 10 players leaving Home Park.
Club captain Gary Sawyer is taking up the role of club ambassador having recently announced his retirement due to injury.