Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Oldham to victory over Boreham Wood
Joe Garner grabbed a late winner as Oldham kept pushing towards a Vanarama National League play-off place with a 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood.
The 35-year-old headed home in the 81st minute on only his second appearance as the Latics ended a run of two games without a win.
The mid-table visitors arrived at Boundary Park on the back of two wins in a row and grabbed the lead when Mo Sagaf finished off a 29th-minute counter-attack.
But Oldham replied just past the hour mark when Devarn Green squared to Mike Fondop who fired home from just inside the box.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox