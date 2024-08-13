Joe Hart expecting a thrilling season as he prepares for life as a pundit

Joe Hart expects Manchester City to be as hungry as ever in the coming season – but the challengers are closing in.

The former City goalkeeper’s old club will begin the 2024-25 Premier League campaign as favourites to claim a record-extending fifth successive title.

Yet after being taken to the final day by Arsenal last term, and with other clubs re-energised, Hart does not expect Pep Guardiola’s men to have everything their own way.

Hart told the PA news agency: “They want five in a row, they want more Champions Leagues, they want more.

“There’s no tiredness in there. They get the breaks that they need and they go again and they’re always looking for different ways to win.

“That’s what’s so impressive about them. That’s why you have to respect everything that they’re doing and everything they’ve achieved.

“They start as favourites for the season, being champions – incredible squad, incredible manager.

“But it’s such an incredible league. It’s so strong. The business that goes on is incredible. Pretty much everyone in the league has already got a strong squad.

“It’s exciting and there’s no-one really who stands out. Even City and how incredible they are, they’re not a stand-out favourite. Other teams come into that conversation.”

Hart, 37, won two Premier League titles with City but left, initially on loan, shortly after the arrival of Guardiola in 2016.

The former England international retired at the end of last season after finishing his career with Scottish champions Celtic.

He was disappointed not to feature in Guardiola’s plans at the time but has not dwelt on the matter and is satisfied with how his career played out.

He said: “It was all part of the game. That was a month in my life – I had a pretty good time other than that, loads of experiences that I’ve enjoyed. It was a situation. It got dealt with and we moved on.

“I lived in the moment, tried my best, got to some pretty cool places, met some amazing people, did things that I never would have expected, and kept doing them.

“I absolutely loved every minute of it, the good, the bad, the indifferent. I managed to go on the journey with some really close people and made a lot of people happy. So I’m pretty proud of it.”

Hart is now hoping to build a media career after working as a pundit for the BBC during Euro 2024.

He is scheduled to make a number of appearances on Match of the Day, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this month, over the coming season.

He said: “I definitely want to get into this world. I’ve enjoyed it. I enjoyed doing it even whilst I was playing, I was never the person to roll my eyes about an interesting interview or conversation.

“I love talking football, love trying to understand what’s going on and talking with different people who have different opinions.

“This is something that I’m going to look to give my full attention to. I’m an all-in guy.”

:: Follow Premier League action on the BBC across Match of the Day on BBC One and iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and App and BBC Sounds.