Joe Jordan joins Bournemouth coaching staff under Jonathan Woodgate
Jonathan Woodgate has added Joe Jordan to his coaching staff at Bournemouth
Last week, Woodgate was appointed as head coach until the end of the season, replacing Jason Tindall who had brought the former England defender in as a first-team coach just two days before his dismissal.
Woodgate has already added Gary O’Neil to his backroom staff from Liverpool and revealed he has been seeking advice from former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp since he took the reins at the Vitality Stadium.
And now the former Leeds and Real Madrid defender has turned to Redknapp’s long-time assistant Jordan, who worked alongside Woodgate at Middlesbrough in 2017.
Woodgate told the club’s official website: “We’ve brought in Joe, he’ll be an astute signing for us. He has a lot of experience in the game and that will be great for us.”