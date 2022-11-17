Joe Morrell misses Portsmouth’s clash with Derby
Portsmouth will be without Joe Morrell against Derby.
The Wales midfielder is in Qatar with his country ahead of the World Cup.
Joe Rafferty, Jayden Reid and Louis Thompson are expected to be out for Danny Cowley.
Tom Lowery missed the draw with Morecambe while Clark Robertson came off at half-time at the weekend.
Tom Barkhuizen is poised to return to Derby’s squad at Fratton Park.
The midfielder has been missing with a hamstring injury but has returned to training.
Jason Knight’s ankle injury is also expected to keep him out for Paul Warne’s side, while Curtis Davies and James Chester remain sidelined.
James Collins and Conor Hourihane are expected to come into the starting line-up following the FA Cup win over Torquay.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox