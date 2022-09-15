15 September 2022

Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs hoping to return for Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
15 September 2022

Portsmouth hope to have Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs available for their clash with Plymouth.

Rafferty has a stomach muscle problem sustained against Peterborough while Jacobs is recovering from a groin issue.

Even if the pair are fit, boss Danny Cowley might not want to change a winning team for the second versus third clash at Fratton Park.

Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (hamstring) are both injured.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has dismissed speculation linking him with the Huddersfield job.

Schumacher was reported to be on the shortlist to replace Danny Schofield at the Terriers but has said he has no intention of going anywhere.

James Bolton, Mickel Miller and Conor Grant are set to remain out as Schumacher ponders his selection.

Argyle have won their last four Sky Bet League One fixtures.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news