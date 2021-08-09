Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson set to miss Blackburn-Morecambe clash

Blackburn could be without Bradley Johnson for the game against Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:38pm, Mon 09 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Blackburn are expected to be without Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson when they host Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The duo are not expected to be fit in time to feature in the clash after missing Saturday’s season opener against Swansea.

However, manager Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns to deal with following their Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser.

Rovers are set to be without Adam Armstrong as he nears a move to Southampton.

Morecambe could choose to rotate their squad after making 15 new signings ahead of the start of the season.

Striker Jonathan Obika is one of the new arrivals, but he has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined until 2022.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed Morecambe’s last pre-season friendly and the opening match of the season and remains a doubt for the trip to Blackburn.

Ryan Delaney, meanwhile, was forced off with a knock after half an hour of Saturday’s draw with Ipswich.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Blackburn

Preview

PA