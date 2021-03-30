Joe Sbarra on scoresheet as Solihull pull clear of relegation battle

Joe Sbarra
Joe Sbarra (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:51pm, Tue 30 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Solihull put further distance between themselves and the Vanarama National League’s bottom three with an emphatic 3-0 win over Wealdstone.

The teams began the match only two points apart but goals from Ryan Barnett, Reiss McNally and Joe Sbarra widened the gap to five.

Barnett lobbed the keeper from long range in the 29th minute after chasing down a clearance, and McNally made it two just after half-time with a header from a corner.

The third arrived just before the hour mark, Sbarra finishing off a good move with a strong shot into the top corner.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Solihull

PA