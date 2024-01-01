Joe Shaughnessy calls for Dundee to go into break on a high

Captain Joe Shaughnessy wants Dundee to finish off the pre-winter break period with a victory over Tayside rivals St Johnstone before reflecting on a more than decent season so far.

The 31-year-old Irish defender scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday, having scored twice late on to beat Livingston in October before his stoppage-time strike against Ross County last month brought another three points back to Dens Park.

Dundee, who returned to the top flight this season, are seventh in the table, two points behind Hibernian.

Ahead of the visit of the Saints, former McDiarmid Park defender Shaughnessy told DeeTV: “We have to get ready for another game and go again. There will be full focus on that.

“We will play the game first, hopefully get back to winning ways and then we can have a break and maybe regroup.”

Manager Tony Docherty was delighted with his side’s energy-sapping determination and spirit to leave Ayrshire with a share of the spoils and he will look to freshen his squad up for the game against St Johnstone if appropriate.

He said: “We need to make sure we look after the squad, manage the squad.

“I have the luxury that I can bring in players and maybe freshen things up a wee bit if needed.

“We will analyse the Kilmarnock game first and if need be, hopefully freshen it up and maintain the quality we have got.”

Meanwhile, Dundee have confirmed that Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old defender Owen Beck from his loan with the Tayside club.

A statement on Dundee’s website read: “Owen signed on loan for Dundee in the summer and quickly became an important player for The Dee putting in fantastic performances.

“His great displays led to him being called up to the Welsh National squad for the first time and he has received many plaudits for his performances.

“With the January transfer window now open Liverpool FC have executed their right to recall Owen from his season-long loan deal.

“Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.

“We would like to thank Owen for all he has given to Dundee FC and we wish him all the very best for the future. Owen will always be welcomed back in Dundee and at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.”