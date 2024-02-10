10 February 2024

Joe Tomlinson nets dramatic late winner as MK Dons overcome Accrington

Joe Tomlinson’s stoppage-time strike earned MK Dons a 2-1 comeback win at home to Accrington in a slow-burning League Two clash.

Accrington’s top scorer Jack Nolan rolled home his 10th of the season to put John Coleman’s men in front.

But Jack Payne’s delightful second-half free-kick brought Dons level and Tomlinson sent the home faithful wild with his stunning winner in the third minute of added-on time.

The visitors took an 11th-minute lead through Nolan, who worked his way inside and wrongfooted Dons goalkeeper Filip Marschall with a tame but accurate effort into the bottom corner.

MK Dons thought they had levelled through Dan Kemp on the stroke of half-time but Tomlinson’s drilled cross came from the wrong side of the byline.

With 19 minutes remaining, Payne whipped an unerring free-kick into the top-left corner from 25 yards, prompting a flurry of chances for the hosts.

Substitute striker Ellis Harrison found Radek Vitek’s gloves from two dangerous positions before match-winner Tomlinson fired into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

