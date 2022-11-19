Joe Walsh scores first Lincoln goal in victory over Morecambe
Joe Walsh broke his Lincoln duck as the Imps made it back-to-back home league wins for the first time since the end of last season with a 2-1 victory over Morecambe.
The Welshman put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes before Ben House’s sixth goal of the season.
Brighton loanee Jensen Weir pulled one back nine minutes from time, but it was too little too late for the visitors at Sincil Bank.
Shrimps’ stopper Connor Ripley made a good early reaction save to keep out Charles Vernam’s deflected strike.
Max Sanders’ free-kick then took a deflection off Walsh to give the hosts the lead, marking the defender’s first goal for the club.
Kieran Phillips’ strike smashed a post for Morecambe before Carl Rushworth made a good save to keep out Weir early in the second half.
Ripley could only parry Tashan Oakley-Boothe’s strike into House’s path as the Imps doubled their lead in the 67th minute.
Weir’s fine strike got the visitors back into the game, but Lincoln held on for the points.
