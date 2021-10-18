error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Joe Williams and Andy King doubtful as Bristol City face Nottingham Forest

By NewsChain Sport
18 October 2021

Joe Williams and Andy King are doubts for Bristol City’s game with Nottingham Forest.

The pair were forced off in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth and are being assessed.

Robbie Cundy and Antoine Semenyo are still battling knee injuries, while Tommy Conway continues to recover following ankle surgery.

Boss Nigel Pearson returned to the dugout on Saturday after recovering from coronavirus.

Forest’s Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return soon.

Loic Mbe Soh is closer to a comeback from a thigh injury but the game at Ashton Gate may come too early.

Rodrigo Ely has suffered a minor ankle injury in training and will not be available.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager are still returning to fitness following an interrupted season which saw them needing to quarantine after international duty in September.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sir David Amess’s tragic widow makes emotional visit to church where Tory MP husband was killed

news

Colin Powell, general who became US secretary of state, dies with Covid-19

news

Nineties nostalgia: See supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and co in these incredible throwback photos

fashion and beauty