Joe Wright sends Kilmarnock into Conference League play-offs with Tromso winner

Joe Wright secured instant redemption as he headed Kilmarnock into the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Wright was sent off early in Killie’s 3-0 William Hill Premiership defeat by St Johnstone on Sunday but he was the hero on a famous night for the club in Norway with his deflected goal proving enough to beat Tromso.

The defender’s 11th-minute header was the only goal at the home of the world’s northernmost professional football club, above the Arctic Circle, to earn Killie a 3-2 aggregate win.

It was Kilmarnock’s first European triumph in 23 years and set up a shot for a place in the group stage against either Banik Ostrava or FC Copenhagen.

Derek McInnes had claimed Tromso thought the tie was won despite a late equaliser in Ayrshire from 19-year-old Bobby Wales, who started in the second leg.

The Kilmarnock manager’s determination to upset the odds rubbed off on his players as they took an early lead from Danny Armstrong’s corner. Wright rose well to meet the outswinging delivery and his effort took a massive deflection off the head of Vetle Skjaervik and skidded into the roof of the net.

The home side almost hit back immediately when Jakob Napoleon Romsaas was played in but Robby McCrorie got down well to save. An offside flag would likely have been overturned by VAR if the shot had squeezed past the goalkeeper.

Tromso were mainly threatening from crosses which Kilmarnock defended well. Liam Donnelly made a particularly important goalmouth clearance.

McCrorie survived a contentious indirect free-kick award against him for picking up the ball with his wall doing its job.

Killie had chances to get a second before the break. Matty Kennedy saw an effort deflected wide after a solo run and Kyle Vassell could not turn a couple of dangerous back-post crosses on target.

The Ayrshire side frustrated their hosts after the break. McCrorie showed good handling to hold Jens Hjerto Dahl’s low strike from outside the box and a marginal offside decision came to his rescue after Leo Cornic slotted the ball underneath the goalkeeper following a ball over the top.

The visitors had another let-off approaching the final 10 minutes when Amadou Barry headed against the bar from three yards.

Vassell had a wonderful chance to settle matters when he was inadvertently set up by a loose pass but the Killie captain took a heavy touch and was tackled eight yards out.

But the visiting team survived some late aerial pressure with the final whistle being met with delight from the 300 travelling supporters.