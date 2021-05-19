Joel Glazer wants new era of co-operation as he confirms fans’ forum attendance

Joel Glazer says he is looking forward to “constructive discussion” with supporters after Manchester United confirmed that their co-chairman will attend his first fans’ forum.

The deeply-unpopular Glazer family controversially took over the club in 2005 and their standing with supporters reached a new low a month ago when European Super League plans were announced.

The Premier League’s so-called big six withdrew from the European breakaway competition within 48 hours amid intense pressure but the after effects have been long lasting, especially at United.

Anti-Glazer protests forced the postponement of the May 2 clash against rivals Liverpool and anger at the ownership was made loud and clear by the 10,000 at Old Trafford for Tuesday’s draw against Fulham.

Fans make their way into the ground as they protest against the Glazer family on May 2 (PA Wire)

United have now confirmed that co-chairman – and prospective Super League vice-chairman – Joel Glazer will attend an end-of-season fans’ forum on June 4.

“I am looking forward to the meeting with the Fans’ Forum to hear their views and be part of a constructive discussion,” he said of the online event.

“I firmly believe that this can open a new era of positive dialogue and co-operation between the club and the fans.”

Joel Glazer and his family were conspicuous by their absence from the emergency fans forum organised in the wake of the Super League, just two days before the initial home match against Liverpool was scheduled.

Supporters expressed disgust, embarrassment and anger during the call, saying in a joint letter that “change is needed and the club must act now” in a letter that set out a five-point plan.

Glazer acknowledged the “need for change” and better communication the following week, promising investment in the squad and Old Trafford as well as talks about widening share ownership. He also promised to attend the next fans’ forum.

A huge security presence was in place for last week’s Old Trafford encounter against Leicester as well as the rearranged match against Liverpool, which saw another pre-match protest take place.

Fans donned gold and green scarves, carried placards and chanted against the Glazers during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.