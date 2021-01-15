Joel Matip could return for Liverpool against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess Joel Matip in training before deciding whether to start him against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The centre-back has missed three matches with a groin problem but is back with the squad. If he is not ready Klopp will have to choose between youngster Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips.

Midfielder Naby Keita remains sidelined with a muscle problem which has kept him out since December 19.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give players the chance to prove their fitness before the trip to Anfield.

Anthony Martial picked up an apparent hamstring complaint in Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Burnley and is among those that will be given Saturday’s training session to get themselves match ready.

Solskjaer confirmed the only definite injury absentees would be defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani, Ighalo.

