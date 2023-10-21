Joel Senior snatches Morecambe victory in five-goal thriller
Joel Senior’s stoppage-time strike inflicted heartache on the Football League’s basement boys Sutton as Morecambe edged a five-goal thriller.
Shrimps goalkeeper Stuart Moore produced two good early saves to keep out a Ben Goodliffe header and Farrend Rawson effort.
The visitors opened the scoring on the half-hour as Michael Mellon fired a penalty – awarded after Goodliffe’s foul on Jacob Bedeau – into the roof of the net.
And Adam Mayor doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time as his low strike made it two.
The U’s instantly replied as Harry Smith’s header beat a sprawling Moore, who failed to reappear for the second half after sustaining an injury as he changed direction.
Sutton got a deserved equaliser just after the hour when Goodliffe hooked the ball home from a long throw.
But hopes of a comeback point were scuppered when Senior lashed home a low effort from outside the box after being allowed to run at the home defence.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox