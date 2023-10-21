21 October 2023

Joel Senior snatches Morecambe victory in five-goal thriller

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2023

Joel Senior’s stoppage-time strike inflicted heartache on the Football League’s basement boys Sutton as Morecambe edged a five-goal thriller.

Shrimps goalkeeper Stuart Moore produced two good early saves to keep out a Ben Goodliffe header and Farrend Rawson effort.

The visitors opened the scoring on the half-hour as Michael Mellon fired a penalty – awarded after Goodliffe’s foul on Jacob Bedeau – into the roof of the net.

And Adam Mayor doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time as his low strike made it two.

The U’s instantly replied as Harry Smith’s header beat a sprawling Moore, who failed to reappear for the second half after sustaining an injury as he changed direction.

Sutton got a deserved equaliser just after the hour when Goodliffe hooked the ball home from a long throw.

But hopes of a comeback point were scuppered when Senior lashed home a low effort from outside the box after being allowed to run at the home defence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

football

Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt

world news

Third person dies and plane skids off runway as Storm Babet batters UK

news