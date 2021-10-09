Joey Barton insists there is hard work ahead for Bristol Rovers despite win

A relieved Joey Barton insists there is plenty of hard work ahead for Bristol Rovers despite powering to a 3-0 win over Carlisle on Saturday.

Antony Evans broke the deadlock before half-time with a superb turn and finish, and Sam Nicholson and Harvey Saunders gave the scoreline a handsome look with late goals to seal victory for Rovers and their under-pressure boss.

The three points propelled the Gas up into 16th place in League Two, while Chris Beech’s Carlisle fell one place clear of the bottom two as their winless run stretched to five games.

Barton savoured an improved performance from his side, but he refused to get carried away when asked if the win would bring life to Rovers’ season after a poor start.

“I’m not going to say that because I think we’ve felt that in the past before,” he said.

“One swallow doesn’t make a summer and we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ll be back in on Monday, back on the training ground and looking to get better.

“I’m pleased for the fans because they stuck with the guys, they stuck with the team and I thought they were superb, especially when it went to 1-0.

“Then you get that positive energy and that wind in the sails for the players. They take that on and win relatively comfortably in the end.

“I’m pleased for everyone at the football club. It’s not been easy and there’s not been enough of that.

“We’ve still got a lot of hard work to do, but that’s a step in the right direction.”

The performance of referee Charles Breakspear, who brandished 10 yellow cards – not fitting with the flow of a largely sedate game – irked Beech.

But he knows his side could have defended better to secure a positive result on the road.

“The first goal was major,” he said. “We were quite comfortable from an away perspective.

“We were unlucky not to be awarded something on Lewis Alessandra in the box. He came inside and had a two-handed tug on his chest.

“We didn’t get a leg up the ladder at that point and they scored a good goal just before the break.

“A lot of blocking was going on (at corners). My main header of the ball was on the floor often. It’s things like that you need a bit of support on.

“But as a player you’ve got to make sure you get in that cul-de-sac and if the ref is not supporting you on days like this, you’ve got to find a way and not give an ounce.

“I’d rather not comment (on the referee’s performance). “I felt it wasn’t quite fair, but it is what it is. It’s gone now and we can still defend those opportunities and look to keep a clean sheet irrelevant of his performance.”